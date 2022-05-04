Marathon Capital Management Sells 3,050 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,058,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 120,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 338,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,010,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,482. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

