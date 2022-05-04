Marathon Capital Management Sells 8,020 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. ABB comprises 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. 2,329,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,122. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.