Marathon Capital Management Sells 8,190 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,686,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in CSX by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 12,127,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,661,479. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

