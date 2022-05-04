Marathon Capital Management Sells 9,200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. 5,807,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,759. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.