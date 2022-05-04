Marathon Capital Management Trims Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,719. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $349,647.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

