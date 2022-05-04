Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

