MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $277.88 and last traded at $277.21. Approximately 4,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.08.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $140,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

