Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Marqeta stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 5,061,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354,591. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,291 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

