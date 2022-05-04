Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.52

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.52, with a volume of 135933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.07.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

