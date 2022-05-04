Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 287,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $11,500,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.43 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

