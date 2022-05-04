Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the third quarter worth $47,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the third quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TuSimple by 221.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

TSP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.