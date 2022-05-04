Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,042 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $769.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

