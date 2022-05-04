Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $197,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

VMEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

VMEO opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

