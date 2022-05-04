Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.77.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.