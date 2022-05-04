Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $327,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in ChargePoint by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 798,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

