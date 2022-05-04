MAS Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. 1,292,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,113. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.13%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.