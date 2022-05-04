MAS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,830 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. MAS Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 92,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,897,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

PSEP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.