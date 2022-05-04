MAS Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,462 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 369,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

