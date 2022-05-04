MAS Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,446,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,579. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

