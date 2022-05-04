MAS Advisors LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,660. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.
DNP Select Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
