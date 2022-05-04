MAS Advisors LLC Makes New $839,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. 2,173,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.