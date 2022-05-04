MAS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 174.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,564,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.49 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.