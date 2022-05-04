Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Masco worth $18,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masco by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Masco by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Masco by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of MAS opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

