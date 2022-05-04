Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.73 EPS.

Shares of MASI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. 938,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.85. Masimo has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,103.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

