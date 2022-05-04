Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $117.97, but opened at $111.00. Masimo shares last traded at $116.83, with a volume of 11,311 shares traded.

MASI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.85. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

