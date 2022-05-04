Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MHH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

