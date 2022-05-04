Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.02. 85,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,763. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.91. The company has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.