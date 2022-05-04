Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.64. 152,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,763. The company has a market cap of $360.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.54 and a 200-day moving average of $353.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.