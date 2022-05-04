MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. alerts:

MSMKF remained flat at $$40.50 on Wednesday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.