Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 376,328 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Intuit worth $586,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $430.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

