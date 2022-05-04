Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 151,373 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $40,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 42.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Baxter International by 24.7% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 65,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,514. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

