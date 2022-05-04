Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $36.27 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934,428. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.60 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

