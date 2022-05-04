Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $51.21 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.51% of CBIZ worth $51,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 884.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. 3,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,530. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

