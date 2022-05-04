Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $62.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,455 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Hershey worth $62,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,257,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,234,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,784. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

