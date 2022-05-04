Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.61% of A. O. Smith worth $83,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

