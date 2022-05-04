Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 143,138 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,138 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $70,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $163.51. 4,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.