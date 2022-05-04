Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,373 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $430,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $71.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,034.82. 23,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,187.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,326.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

