Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Announces Earnings Results

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:MEC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.55.
MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
