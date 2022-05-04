McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of McDonald’s worth $422,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,411. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.