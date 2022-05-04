Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MDIBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €12.10 ($12.74) to €11.70 ($12.32) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 79,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,700. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.