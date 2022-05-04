MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 182950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40.
About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)
