MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at C$3,134,233. Also, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,794.17. Insiders sold a total of 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674 over the last quarter.

MEG stock traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.60. 2,841,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$6.57 and a one year high of C$21.68.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

