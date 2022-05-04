Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in April

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 1,647,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDAIF shares. HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($120.00) to €104.00 ($109.47) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €83.00 ($87.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($115.79) to €105.00 ($110.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercedes-Benz Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. 18,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $49.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

