Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mercury Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $0.96-1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.84. 693,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

