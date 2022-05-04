Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.5-321.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.07 million.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 693,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,169. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

