Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meta Materials has a twelve month low of 1.15 and a twelve month high of 21.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.57.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.11. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 1,381.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Materials will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,043,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 75,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 357,376 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

