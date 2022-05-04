Metahero (HERO) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Metahero has a total market cap of $139.68 million and $6.24 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

