Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Meten Holding Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 815,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Meten Holding Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,212,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

