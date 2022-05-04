MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $$3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

