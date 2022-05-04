MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $$6.72 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. MGM China has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
MGM China Company Profile (Get Rating)
