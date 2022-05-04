MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $$6.72 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. MGM China has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

